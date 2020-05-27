Uri star Vicky Kaushal sends out virtual flying kisses to fans and they cannot stop gushing over him

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to send out some love to his fans and well, they definitely can't seem to get enough of him.

The lockdown has definitely brought the fans and celebrities closer given the fact that they constantly interact on social media and on other days, they keep sharing glimpses from their everyday life, thereby making fans privy to some new updates and never known aspects of their lives. Everyone has been definitely trying to enjoy their time at home given the ongoing lockdown, however, fans too, have been having the time of their life, courtesy social media. And well, Vicky Kaushal has definitely been going a fair job at it.

Vicky has been sharing photos on social media and he keeps interacting with his fans from time to about so many of his concerns, and well, today, it is all about sending out some love to them as he feels rather grateful. Vicky shared a photo of his where he is seen blowing kisses and he dedicates these to his fans on social media. The actor wrote, 'Hope my kisses come flying into your hearts.' Well, we get the feeling and it sure has left fans in complete awe of him as they are gushing over the Uri actor.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and while the movie tanked at the box office and did not do quite well, Kaushal has been experimenting with his films and continues to have fans appreciating him for the work. Going ahead, the actor has a rather impressive line up of films including Sam, Takht, and a few others.

