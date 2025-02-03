Uri: The Surgical Strike on OTT: Where to watch Vicky Kaushal’s war film while we wait for Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal is all set to grace the big screens with his larger-than-life presence as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava. The historical action film is set to hit cinemas on February 14, 2025. While we wait for the film’s release, here’s where you can enjoy Kaushal’s hit film, Uri: The Surgical Strike on OTT. Read on!

Where to Watch Uri: The Surgical Strike

Back in 2019, Vicky Kaushal won hearts with his portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in debutant director Aditya Dhar’s war film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Even today, the audience can’t get over his epic ‘How’s the Josh?’ dialogue and yearns the watch the patriotic film once in a while. After a successful run at the box office, the film can now be streamed on Zee5.

Plot of Uri: The Surgical Strike

The war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike is a fictionally dramatized account of the true events that took place during the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. It showcases how Major Vihaan Shergill (a character based on Colonel Kapil Yadav) played a leading role in the historic event.

The movie is divided into five chapters namely The Seven Sisters, An Unsettling Peace, Bleed India with Thousand Cuts, Naya Hindustan, and The Strike. The chapters narrate what happened in different parts of the country from when the strike was planned to when it was finally executed.

Cast and Crew of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Penned and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, the movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner. Apart from Vicky, the film showcased Yami Gautam as Jasmine D'Almeida, an undercover RAW agent while Paresh Rawal played National Security Advisor Govind Bhardwaj (a character based on Ajit Doval). They were joined by Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina, Rajit Kapur, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

About Chhaava

Vicky’s upcoming movie Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. It is poised to release on February 14, 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!