Urmila Matondkar is all praise for Kiara Advani's Rangeela Re recreation in Indoo Ki Jawani's Dil Tera song

Kiara Advani has expressed her gratitude to Urmila Matondkar after the senior star showered praises on her for recreating her Rangeela look in the Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera.

With just a few days left to Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani’s release, the stunning actress is leaving no stone unturned to make her film a massive hit. From sharing posters to treating fans with the film’s songs, the makers of the film are pulling every means to promote it. Recently, they released the song titled Dil Tera that showed Kiara and Aditya Seal’s electrifying chemistry. Interestingly, crooned by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan, the peppy track showed the Kabir Singh star re-creating Urmila Matondkar’s popular look from Rangeela. In the song, Kiara was seen dressed in a printed dress and a cap, very similar to that of the senior actress’ look in the Rangeela title track.

Urmila, who was quick to take note of it, was all praises for it. While applauding the actress, Judaai star called Kiara a “pretty and talented girl.” Taking to her Twitter handle, Urmila shared a picture of Kiara from the song and wrote, “Aww just saw the song great job kiara..pretty n very talented girl..way to go!! Ho ja Rangeela re Best wishes for the release.”

Replying to this, the Laxmii star said, "Thank you so much Urmila Matondkar Ma'am! Coming from you means a lot.”

Thankyou soooo much @UrmilaMatondkar Ma’am! Coming from you means a lot https://t.co/q73LYs0YrX — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) December 6, 2020

Dil Tera song is a tribute to some of the most fashionable onscreen moments from Bollywood films. One of Kiara's looks from the song was inspired by Sharmila Tagore’s look from Kashmir Ki Kali song Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra. It also showed the actress channeling Parveen Babi’s look from Namak Halaal song Jawani Jaaneman.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani depicts the story of a young woman’s experiences with dating apps and how she gets into trouble. The film is slated to release on December 11 in theatres.

