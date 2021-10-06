Urmila Matondkar & Anil Kapoor look stunning as they pose with Shabana Azmi in THIS pic

It is always a pleasure to see yesteryear actors whom we do not get to see more often on the big screen, come together and pose for their fans. Well, how many Urmila Matondkar and Anil Kapoor fans out here? This picture is for you guys. Veteran actor Shaban Azmi took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her posing with Anil and Urmila and we bet it is a visual treat for all the fans who did not get to see this trio that often.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shabana Azmi posted a picture of her standing in between Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. In the picture, we can see Anil looking fit as always. His fashion sense is always on point and this time too his tie & dye shirt will definitely get your eyes hooked on it. Shabana stood in the middle keeping one hand on Urmila’s shoulder. She was wearing a gorgeous kurta, left her hair open, and had a smile as she posed for the camera. Urmila looked stunning in a pink saree and a purple blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and looked so pretty.

Urmila Matondkar had played Shabana's daughter in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom. The film also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Jugal Hansraj. Urmila and Jugal were children at the time.

On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar and Anil Kapoor have worked together in the 90’s hit film Judaai. Their on-screen chemistry was sizzling and fans loved their Jodi.

