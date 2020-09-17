Urmila Matondkar asks Kangana Ranaut to name Bollywood's drug mafia: I'll be the 1st one to say thumbs up

Kangana Ranaut's allegations on the film industry did not go well with Urmila Matondkar. The latter has taken a jibe at the actress for her comments on Mumbai and Bollywood.

has been creating a lot of buzz in the media over the past few days for reasons that are now known to everyone. Recently, Urmila Matondkar took a jibe at the Queen actress for her comments on Mumbai, the drug nexus in Bollywood, and so on. The Rangeela star in an exclusive interview with India Today has asked Kangana to reveal the names of those who she knows about and belong to the drug mafia in Bollywood.

She further states that she would like the Manikarnika actress to come forward and do this favour to the film industry by taking the names and calling out the people. Not only that, but Urmila Matondkar also goes on to say that she will be the first one to say thumbs up to Kangana given that she does the same. Urmila’s interview comes after the latter’s allegations against Bollywood and the involvement of its members in the drug nexus.

The Ek Hasina Thi actress also says that Kangana Ranaut has to decide whether or not she wants to play the victim card. She also terms the latter’s comments as constant ranting. Urmila further adds that whatever the Queen actress has achieved is from the city and the film industry. Earlier in another interview, the actress took a jibe at Kangana for seeking Y-plus security and not speaking up on the drug angle earlier. Meanwhile, Kangana has stated in one of her interviews that she will return to Mumbai after attending her brother’s marriage.

