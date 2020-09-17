Urmila Matondkar asks Kangana Ranaut to name Bollywood's drug mafia: I'll be the 1st one to say thumbs up
Kangana Ranaut has been creating a lot of buzz in the media over the past few days for reasons that are now known to everyone. Recently, Urmila Matondkar took a jibe at the Queen actress for her comments on Mumbai, the drug nexus in Bollywood, and so on. The Rangeela star in an exclusive interview with India Today has asked Kangana to reveal the names of those who she knows about and belong to the drug mafia in Bollywood.
She further states that she would like the Manikarnika actress to come forward and do this favour to the film industry by taking the names and calling out the people. Not only that, but Urmila Matondkar also goes on to say that she will be the first one to say thumbs up to Kangana given that she does the same. Urmila’s interview comes after the latter’s allegations against Bollywood and the involvement of its members in the drug nexus.
The Ek Hasina Thi actress also says that Kangana Ranaut has to decide whether or not she wants to play the victim card. She also terms the latter’s comments as constant ranting. Urmila further adds that whatever the Queen actress has achieved is from the city and the film industry. Earlier in another interview, the actress took a jibe at Kangana for seeking Y-plus security and not speaking up on the drug angle earlier. Meanwhile, Kangana has stated in one of her interviews that she will return to Mumbai after attending her brother’s marriage.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Kangana should have the guts to go to the nearest police station and file a complaint. Stop whining on social media. It's getting tedious. You have lost all credibility. Stop attacking the fraternity, picking on colleagues, snatching their credits, & dissing the city where you got & lost everything. Otherwise, you nothing but a gasbag victim-bully.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
How can she name them ? She has not attended the parties right ? Because according to her everyone in this world is evil and wrong but still she seems to know exactly what goes on in everyone’s personal lives like as if she is everyone’s best friend haha
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Why is everyone targeting Kangaroo and not KJ with whom drug connections are evident and proved.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Pehle kangana sirf apne contemporaries ko target karti thi ab toh sharam lihaz bhool gayi senior actors ko bhi target karti hai. Urmila ji is way more talented than Kangu. She was 90s queen and A lister.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Katrina ko beech mein mat lao. Katrina is a pure soul. Usko cheap Kangana se compare mat karo.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Kangana PR is here in full spirits.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kangana is right. Urmila has no acting skills.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kangana is right. Why everyone is after her? Why they are not interested in speaking about SSR who is dead now?
Anonymous 14 hours ago
who is she ?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Well spoken ... Kangu always talks rubbish
Anonymous 18 hours ago
true that... she isn't under anyone's control.. apparently not even herself...ifiot should go and get herself checked... desperately needs psychiatric help...
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I don't think so she speaks rubbish or non sense. Kangana is bold and not under anyone's control. This is how actors should be dear.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kangana don't have anything with her regarding drugs mafia.she is puppet in this episode.she has gone mad.why she is not giving any names.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Yes urmila is right kangana must take the names and call out the people
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Looks like everyone likes to play blind, when they are saying there are no Drugs in Bollywood, I mean who they are kidding? are we all fools? Nice try Urmila, but no one is buying, we all know who you hang out with. Show some guts, and say that Bollywood has problems and it needs cleaning..
Anonymous 19 hours ago
That’s why she said to name the bollywood people who take drugs. To name a person you have to have evidence that why Kangana can’t name names. She is just grossing and accusing her contemporaries. She knows if name names and her story turn out to be false she can get in big trouble.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Urmila has spoken the absolute truth. Love you Urmila.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Throw Kangana and Katrina out of Bollywood.