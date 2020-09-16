Urmila Matondkar attacks Kangana amid drug menace controversy: Does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs?

As Kangana Ranaut has been making sharp comments over Mumbai police and the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, Urmila Matondkar has lashed out the actress and advised her to fight the drug menace in her home state.

has been the talk of the town lately ever since she has started voicing her opinions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. While the actress had slammed the Mumbai police for their negligence in the case, her controversial remarks about the city landed her in boiling waters. And if this wasn’t all, her comments over the controversy over the alleged drug menace in the showbiz industry has also made the heads turn. Needless to say, everyone has been brimming with an opinion about Kangana’s sharp remarks.

Recently, Urmila Matondkar also expressed her views over Kangana’s statements and attacked the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress over her claims of exposing the drug nexus in Bollywood. In her recent interview with India Today, she advised Kangana should start fighting the drug menace from her home state Himachal Pradesh as it is the origin of drugs. Furthermore, Urmila even took a jibe at Kangana for getting Y-security and questioned why didn’t she inform the cops about the drug nexus prevailing in the industry.

“The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?" Urmila added.

This isn’t all. The Rangeela actress also slammed Kangana for her controversial remarks about Mumbai and emphasised that with such comments the Queen actress has insulted the city and the people.

“As a daughter of the city, I will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. If one person shouts all the time, doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card,” Urmila was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Kangana had claimed that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and even compared the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Her comments even sparked a war of words with Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut and the actress even allegedly received threats about returning to Mumbai.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut alleges 99 percent of people in Bollywood consume drugs; Says ‘Everyone is indulging in it’

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×