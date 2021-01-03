Urmila Matondkar buys new office in plush commercial space for over Rs 3 crore weeks after joining Shiv Sena

According to a latest report, Urmila Matondkar's office space is a prime propert due to its location and the actress finalised the deal in the last few days of 2020.

Urmila Matondkar made headlines for multiple reasons in 2020. From her spat with to joining the Shiv Sena after her stint with Congress, the Rangeela star made many to sit up and take note. Now, weeks after joining the Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar has purchased a brand a new office space in Mumbai's plush suburban area. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Urmila purchased the office space and finalised the property deal in the last few days of 2020.

As per the report, Urmila's new property spans a little over a 1000 square feet and is considered to be prime property due to its location. The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces in the said building runs anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month.

The actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building from a businessman and sealed the deal on 28 December 2020. In all, Urmila Matondkar shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress was inducted into the Shiv Sena and is now one of the 12 candidates who has been recommended by the state government to the state Legislative Council from Governor’s quota. Speaking about her entry into the Sena, the actress had earlier told PTI, "My intention is to become a people's leader, like I have been a people-made film star. I don't want to become a leader who just sits in AC rooms and tweets...I know what I have to do and how to do and I will keep learning."

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

