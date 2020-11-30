Urmila Matondkar dismisses rumors about her joining Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena: Reports

According to media reports, Urmila Matondkar will be joining Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena tomorrow. Here’s what the actress has to say about the reports.

It’s been a year when Urmila Matondkar made the headlines after she had joined Congress and contested for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. And now, the actress’ name is once again grabbing the attention in the political context as there have been reports that the Rangeela girl will be joining Shiv Sena now. The media reports suggested that Urmila will be commencing her second innings in politics and will be joining Maharashtra’s ruling party this week at Matoshree in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray. But looks like, these are mere rumours.

While the reports of Urmila joining Shiv Sena had spread like wild fire, the actress had dismissed the reports. Clearing the air about joining Shiv Sena, Urmila told DNA, "No, I am not." On the other hand, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had told reported that the actress will be joining the party on Tuesday. “She [Urmila Matondkar] is a Shiv Sainik only. She will join the party by tomorrow. Our mahila aghadi is getting stronger,” he was quoted saying. The media reports have also claimed that the political part has also nominated Urmila for one of the 12 governor nominated seats in the state legislative council.

To recall, Urmila, who had contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Mumbai North constituency had lost the seat to BJP candidate Gopal Shetty. Later, she announced her exit from Congress citing ‘petty in-house politics’. She even released a statement which read, “I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. The first thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media, which according to me, was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests.”

According to media reports, Urmila Matondkar will be joining Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena tomorrow. Here's what the actress has to say about the reports.

