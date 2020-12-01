Urmila Matondkar joins Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena a year after quitting Congress

After her unsuccessful contesting from Congress seat in last year’s Lok Sabha election, Urmila Matondkar has now joined Shiv Sena.

Urmila Matondkar has been all over the headlines today. However, this isn’t because of her professional front but for her political stint. Yes! The Rangeela girl is all set to start her second political innings now. After almost a year of quitting Congress citing ‘petty in-house politics’, Urmila has joined Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena today. The actress was seen joining the political party in the presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. She even shared pics of the same on her official Twitter handle.

In the pics, Urmila was seen posing with Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmitai Thackeray who was seen tying Shivbandhan to the actress. The Pinjar actress later sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thakeray. Sharing the pics, Urmila tweeted, “Jai Maharashtra”. Earlier, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, on Monday, had stated, “She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party’s ‘mahila aghadi’.”

Take a look at Urmila Matondkar pics as she joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray:

To recall, Urmila had earlier joined Congress and had unsuccessfully contested for 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency. She had later quit the party after a couple months. the actress even released the statement about the same and stated, “I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. The first thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media, which according to me, was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests.”

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar quits Congress after 5 months; cites 'petty in house politics' as reason

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×