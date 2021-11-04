Urmila Matondkar: My Diwali plans went for a toss after I tested positive for COVID 19

Urmila Matondkar is one of the most celebrated actresses of the 90s and has participated in several iconic films Rangeela, Satya, and Bhoot amongst others. In a recent chat with ETimes, Urmila mentioned that her Diwali plans got ruined because she tested positive for COVID 19. Urmila said, “I also cannot enjoy the delicious Diwali faraal. I was also looking forward to meeting my family members at this close-knit bash I had planned, which now stands cancelled. I will celebrate Diwali all by myself this time.” Urmila also spoke about how she used to celebrate Diwali with her husband Mohsin in the past.

Urmila said, “Diwali has been a lot of fun with my hubby around. We usually spend the festival at our farmhouse as our dogs cannot bear the loud sound of crackers. I like how Mohsin lights up the place during Diwali. It looks absolutely stunning.” Urmila further mentioned that Mohsin is a big foodie and prefers to feast on faraal during the festival. She further expressed her sadness about how Mohsin is sad that he is going to miss out on all of that this year.

On Saturday, Urmila started to lose her sense of smell and taste post which she tested positive for COVID 19. Urmila said, “Thankfully, my husband (Mohsin Akhtar Mir) and my house staff are negative.” Urmila has isolated herself in a room by herself and will be celebrating Diwali all alone this year. Urmila also expressed her disappointment about how she could not travel to her farmhouse in Panchgani.

