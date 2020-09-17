Urmila Matondkar questions how Kangana Ranaut has a problem with everyone in industry; Everyone face struggles
Urmila Matondkar spoke to India Today for an interview. While speaking during the interview, Urmila questions how actress Kangana Ranaut has a problem with everyone in the film industry. Urmila Matondkar who had ventured into the political arena, says that she too has faced many hurdles when she entered the film industry. Urmila Matondkar does not mince words when she says that she also battled nepotism right from the year she made her debut in 1991.
During her interview Urmila says that the other actresses who entered films in the same year as her, were someone's daughters and nieces from the film background. But, that did not affect her as she was passionate about her work. Urmila Matondkar admits to being very proud of her work that she did in the Hindi film industry, and adds that I did not keep raving and ranting about the things that she felt were wrongly done in the film industry. The actress was also quizzed about the truth with respect to the drugs being used in the Bollywood industry.
Urmila Matondkar responds back quickly, by saying that there could be some people from the film industry who do drugs, and this goes for every other industry in the world. She says all those who are using drugs and are associated with the Bollywood industry, actions have to be taken against them and they have to be called out. Urmila Matondkar states that the entire nation is waiting to hear from Kangana Ranaut about the names that she claims she knows about the people who use drugs from the Bollywood industry.
(ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar attacks Kangana amid drug menace controversy: Does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs?)
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She has an agenda. She thinks Kangana is with her no filter talk reveals the names every one knows but never reveals. No one in a right mind publicly reveals names of stars who uses drugs. It will be a war from all fans to defamation suits, court cases, a very Tsunami life. This lady is more dangerous than Karan Johar. Karan Johar openly told her to leave Bollywood and this lady is provoking Kangana to get into hurricane, storm and aTsunami all in same time life.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
The BiGgEst gutter in bollywood is kangana. People hv been rejecting her since last 6 years. Still she is getting films. Clean bollywood by flushing out this gutter first
Anonymous 13 hours ago
yes, Mamta Kulkarni rebuffed creep Raj Kumar Santoshis advances and he created an item dance for Urmila to take all the spotlight from Santoshi. How could Urmila stand all these creepy old men. Disgusting!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Urmila did good to support the men instead of drug peddler Mamta
Anonymous 13 hours ago
uff, i remember what all she did during Rangeela and that movie with Sanjay Dutt. She was always with that seedy, depraved Ram Gopal Varma. Urmila also had problems with Mahima, Karisma, Manisha. who is she to talk?
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Hi Urmila, we had long forgotten you, thanks for reminding that you are still alive.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
kudos
Anonymous 15 hours ago
spot on
Anonymous 16 hours ago
hi urmila. you were also marked as failure and then your resorted to different means and got rangeela. please dont make us open our mouth. rgv and santoshi... do these last names ring a bell hun???
Anonymous 16 hours ago
And u must b RGV
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Urmila was always a successful A lister
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Yes everyone faces struggles some keep quiet and some talk so why are you preaching others what to do? it's ok people have opinions just because you did not talk does not mean all should keep mum and not say a word against the nepotism in Bollywood? you found a way inside the gang, we all know who you hang out with so stop preaching, no one is interested..
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Not Sure why suddenly there are so many articles about Urmila?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
U must b Urmila
Anonymous 18 hours ago
So you want articles only about that mental Kangana?