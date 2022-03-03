Urmila Matondkar’s hubby Mohsin thanks her for making their marriage happy on their 6th wedding anniversary

It is always a pleasure for the fans to look at the picture of Urmila Matondkar. She might not be in action on the silver screen but she never fails to take the breaths away of her fans and followers with the pictures that she posts on social media. Well, it is her 6th wedding anniversary and her hubby Mohsin Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely picture of them and expressed his love for his wonderful wife.

In the picture that Mohsin Akhtar posted we can see Urmila clad in a purple saree. She looks breathtakingly stunning in the saree and looks nothing less than a stunning Indian beauty. She has tied her hair in a bun and wrapped a white flower garland around it. Mohsin wore an all-black attire and wrapped his arms around the actress and held her hands. Both of them look at each other with a cute smile and it is evident that they are head over heels in love with each other. Sharing this picture, Mohsin wrote, “Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to “Thank You” for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, has joined the ruling Shiv Sena last year. In fact, Urmila had even tested positive for Covid-19 last year in November but recovered without any complications.

