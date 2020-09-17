Urmila Matondkar says Kangana Ranaut is setting a wrong example: Which cultured girl uses such language?

Urmila Matondkar calls out Kangana for setting a bad example. Urmila also makes it a point to say that nobody would want their kids to have an inspiration in Kangana Ranaut.

Urmila Matondkar spoke to NDTV for an interview. The actress was quizzed about the remarks made by . Urmila Matondkar goes on to say that which girl from a cultured house will use such inappropriate language. Furthermore, Urmila goes on to add that Kangana Ranaut by making the kind of statements that she has so far, is setting a very wrong example for the younger generation.

Urmila Matondkar further goes on to say whatever Kangana Ranaut said about is not right in any way. Not just Jaya Bachchan but even talking badly about her children was very inappropriate. Urmila Matondkar was also quizzed about the topic getting politicized wherein Kangana Ranaut has got Y plus security, Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray talking about Maratha pride and how Urmila also has said that she is a proud Maharashtrian. Urmila Matondkar is questioned that the subject is more about politics than it is about the issues faced by the film industry.

