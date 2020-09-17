Urmila Matondkar says Kangana Ranaut is setting a wrong example: Which cultured girl uses such language?
Urmila Matondkar spoke to NDTV for an interview. The actress was quizzed about the remarks made by Kangana Ranaut. Urmila Matondkar goes on to say that which girl from a cultured house will use such inappropriate language. Furthermore, Urmila goes on to add that Kangana Ranaut by making the kind of statements that she has so far, is setting a very wrong example for the younger generation.
Urmila Matondkar further goes on to say whatever Kangana Ranaut said about Jaya Bachchan is not right in any way. Not just Jaya Bachchan but even talking badly about her children was very inappropriate. Urmila Matondkar was also quizzed about the topic getting politicized wherein Kangana Ranaut has got Y plus security, Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray talking about Maratha pride and how Urmila also has said that she is a proud Maharashtrian. Urmila Matondkar is questioned that the subject is more about politics than it is about the issues faced by the film industry.
Urmila Matondkar responds back by saying that not just as a Maharashtrian, but as a proud Mumbaikar and citizen of the country, she feels that whatever was said about the city and the state of Maharashtra was not in good taste. She further says that the city and its people who have showered so much love on you, how can a person go on bad mouthing it. Urmila calls out Kangana for setting a bad example. Urmila Matondkar makes it a point to say that nobody would want their kids to have an inspiration in Kangana Ranaut.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Happy Unemployment Day everyone.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
BJP does not openly support her openly while the fraternity & city openly rejected her. With all bridges successfully burnt, Kangana is now on a free-fall from grace, dignity, & humility.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
BJP mask-wearing clowns are diverting & distracting Indians from key issues like free-falling economy, rising COVID cases, unemployment, farmers & migrant crisis through the media circus being played on tv every day. Vote wisely next time India.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Kangana seriously miscalculated this. Instead of the red carpet she expected in the city, her office was razed in front of her eyes and she could do nothing. Not even BJP offered a token protest while it was being razed. All she has is BJP's covert support and some fringe elements who turned at the airport seeking their day in the sun. She blew up her career with WTF statements and targeting her colleagues senselessly. Looks like work has dried up and relationships have been broken. Not just with the industry, colleagues but with the city as well. The same city where she made it all and blew it all.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Kangana should have the guts to go to the nearest police station and file a complaint. Stop whining on social media. It's getting tedious. You have lost all credibility. Stop attacking the fraternity, picking on colleagues, snatching their credits, & dissing the city where you got & lost everything. Otherwise, you nothing but a gasbag victim-bully.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
trash every other actress and then call ur self a feminist
Anonymous 9 hours ago
who has culture in bollywood other than blowing big parties in Diwali.. honestly?
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Urmila attacked kangana first Urmila we saw how much cultured your are in movies like Rangeela, Daud and many more So just shut up and get lost Dont show your face ever again
Anonymous 10 hours ago
trashing every other actress and then call ur self a feminist... u have zero respect for women..i m pretty sure if it was Zeenat aman, Parveen babi, Sharmila tagore or so many others in that league, she would have still called them the same name... since they have all done bold scenes back in their days.. in other words kangana seems to think she is the ONLY talented actress the Indian cinema has ever seen... all others were either products of nepotism or ass Licking or pornography... what is funnier still, I see people blindly supporting this self obsessed loathsome twat.. but well perhaps she should continue her rants so her dimwit fan club would eventually realize what this gutter mouth actually is... however much u polish ur self on the outside.. ur inner self can not be change... u are nothing but a vile vindictive, uncultured uncouth disgrace in the name of a woman..... pv please post....
Anonymous 10 hours ago
True urmila you are right any place should be ashamed of such hate spewing girl to be called their daughter but still himachal state calls her beti. What does it say about her culture. No standard cheap people in character
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Shut up n stay busy with ur boy toy Urmila
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Uff Kangana ko mirchi lagi bahut! Go take a shower Rangoli - you stink!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Urmila madam, you're absolutely right that Kangana is setting wrong example. But What language girl uses is such a sexist comment but this kind of language shudnt be used by anyone neither males nor females.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
U know what I feel soooo sad that Kangana is able to fool the masses Where people think that she is honest She is straight forward Whyyyyyy people are not able to understand how much of damage she is causing For her personal gain Leaving her under divines feet Let him take over this matter Becaus this is very painful to watch the way she is deceiving people with her good acting skill
Anonymous 11 hours ago
lol Kangana vs Urmila . Virtual Reality show. Show time! Keep it coming . You go girls ! This is what Rahul Gandhi meant during his campaign trail about Women empowerment.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Am just curious why and what is Jaya bachan doing in RS. What are the qualifications needed to be on the seat. Also I did see Pawan tyagi interview in which reality check was that after film industry ppl join in RS. Salary must be gd but what exactly is their contribution to the society ?? Puzzles me !
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Kangana is just a vile human being, no decency or class whatsoever. Or has serious emotional issues.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
atleast she speaks out some truth rather than the bollywood so called crap that covers everything.. truth is always sore mate!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Urmilla, dont take this lightly sue her for defamation and take her to court
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kangana is showing her low class. She is worse than pig.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
She is the mud that covers the pig
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Looks like total ganging up is going on against Kangna, well! you all try your best, but finally truth will come out no matter what. Kangna is an honest person and we are all with her, no matter what..
Anonymous 19 hours ago
either your blind of not following the news papers :) read and then judge dear.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Who is ganging up against Kangana? Isnt she the one attacking everyone? And what justice non of the bollywood people were with SSR the night he died. So even if the truth comes out no one will be affected other than the people who committed the crime.