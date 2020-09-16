  1. Home
Urmila Matondkar says people involved in the drugs scandal should be probed; Says vendetta should be kept out

Urmila Matondkar goes on to mention that people from the Bollywood industry who are involved in the drugs racket should be investigated. But, it would be inappropriate to blame the entire industry.
In an interview with ABP News, actress Urmila Matondkar says that the people who are involved in the drugs scandal should be investigated by the authorities. The actress says that when names of two actresses were reported in the media, and then later on the  probing agency denied the names being revealed by the accused. Urmila Matondkar says during her interview that the two actresses are somebody's daughters and working in an industry. Urmila goes on to mention that people from the Bollywood industry who are involved in the drugs racket should be investigated. 

But, it would be inappropriate to blame the entire industry. The actress who featured in the blockbuster film Rangeela, makes it a point to say that in an industry which gave people fame and recognition along with the money, it is wrong to put the entire blame on the industry. During the interview, Urmila Matondkar also says that actress Kangana Ranaut can go back to her own state, Himachal and bring a change there. She also adds that if the Queen actress wants to clean up the drugs scandal in Bollywood, she should start with Himachal as that state is considered the origin of drugs. 

Urmila Matondkar also states that Kangana Ranaut has gone back on many things she has said in the past. Furthermore, Urmila also highlights how, when a person lies too many times, then it's impossible to remember which lie was said when.

