Urmila Matondkar states nepotism isn't restricted to Bollywood; Says media equally responsible for it to grow

In an interview with ABP News, actress Urmila Matondkar goes on to say that nepotism is not just related to Bollywood. She states how the media is also responsible for it to grow and exist. The actress does not mince words when she states that the 90s media was nothing less than a mafia, a term Urmila says she doesn't like to associate with the film industry. The actress further goes on to mention that she also faced a lot of flak when she entered the film industry. Urmila Matondkar also makes some shocking revelations when she says that there was no other way to communicate with people as there was no social media.

She adds further that it was like blackmail, if one would refuse to do as per the media. Urmila Matondkar says that if one would refuse to play by their rules, then there were severe consequences to face. She adds big editors who's film reviews could either make or break a film had a very strong hold. The actress says when she entered the film industry, there was a lot of criticism that came her way. Urmila reveals that people criticized her acting, her dancing and many who claimed that she did not know how to act. Urmila Matondkar also mentions a big filmmaker from the Marathi film industry who criticized her, only because she refused to star in his film.

The actress does not drop any names but states that she had to face many hurdles to make her mark in the film industry. Urmila Matondkar gives an example of Tiger Shroff and who came from a Bollywood background. She says that both Tiger and Ajay did a lot of hard work and it's crucial to give them credit and not call them out for belonging to a film background.

