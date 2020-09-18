Urmila Matondkar states she called Kangana Ranaut 'Rudaali' in a certain context; Says 'happy to apologize'

Kangana Ranaut slammed Urmila Matondkar in one of her interviews and also called her a soft porn star. The latter has now clarified on her 'Rudaali' comment in yet another interview.

has been loggerheads with Urmila Matondkar of late. The latter recently lashed out at her over the comments on the film industry and Mumbai. The Manikarnika actress in one of her recent interviews went on to call Matondkar a soft porn star who knows nothing about acting. She also reportedly referred to an earlier interview when the latter called her ‘Rudaali.’ And now, the Rangeela actress has clarified her viewpoint on the same comment in an interview.

Urmila Matondkar says that she called Kangana ‘Rudaali’ in a certain context. She further adds that if it hurts the latter and her fans, then she is sorry for the same. Post that, the actress clarifies her stand by saying that she used it in the context of how the Queen actress only chooses to play a victim card. Matondkar further states that she has also not played the victim card on any account, let alone being a woman.

The actress then highlights the fact of how the film industry gave a beautiful career, but she has nothing good to say about it. She further asks whether Kangana Ranaut has made this an agenda to speak against people with whom she does not get along. She further asks, “How come you have possibly everything under the sun?” The actress further says that it must have been terrible for a woman to go through so many things. She then clarifies that her ‘Rudaali’ comment was in this particular context.

