Urmila Matondkar tests negative for COVID-19, urges fans to get vaccinated at the earliest

It was 2 weeks ago when actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar shared her health update on social media informing fans that she has tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Now, on Sunday, November 14, Matondkar revealed on social media that her latest reports tested negative for the deadly virus. While doing so, she also urged fans to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In a video shared by her, the veteran star informed her fans that she is absolutely fine now. However, after her quarantine experience, the actor has now urged fans to get vaccinated at the earliest. According to her, being vaccinated is the only way that can help our country to get back on track again. As soon as the news surfaced online, fans of the star took to her comment section to wish her good health. While one said, “this is great news”, another wrote, “be healthy, be always happy.”

Take a look at the clip below:

On October 31, Urmila Matondkar had revealed that she has tested COVID-19 positive. The actor said she has isolated herself and requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tested. She tweeted “I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities.”

In other news, Urmila recently also made headlines for extending support to Shah Rukh Khan amid Aaryan Khan’s arrest row. She had said, “Person’s true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless.”

