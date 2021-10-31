Urmila Matondkar tests positive for COVID 19, goes into self isolation
She writes on Twitter, “I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities (sic).” As soon as Urmila shared the news of testing positive, her fans wished her for a speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, “Wishing you a very speedy recovery. Ple tc and lots of love (sic),” Another fan wrote, “Take care (sic).”
Reportedly, on Saturday, Mumbai has reported 301 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities. It took the city's caseload to 7,55,632 and the death toll to 16,244. There are 3,966 active COVID 19 cases.
Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, has joined the ruling Shiv Sena last year. She was recently seen in support of Shah Rukh Khan and tweeted, “Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love.”
