Urmila Matondkar tests positive for COVID 19, goes into self isolation

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Sunday said that she has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is under home quarantine. The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news and also requested those who came in contact with her to get tested for Coronavirus. Well, the cases of Coronavirus are being reported still in many states. During the second wave, many of the celebrities were tested positive including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and many more.

She writes on Twitter, “I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities (sic).” As soon as Urmila shared the news of testing positive, her fans wished her for a speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, “Wishing you a very speedy recovery. Ple tc and lots of love (sic),” Another fan wrote, “Take care (sic).”

Reportedly, on Saturday, Mumbai has reported 301 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities. It took the city's caseload to 7,55,632 and the death toll to 16,244. There are 3,966 active COVID 19 cases.