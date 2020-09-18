Urmila Matondkar thanks 'real people of India' for standing by her side amid row with Kangana Ranaut

Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter on Friday to thank her fans, followers and netizens for standing by her through all the controversies that have been raked up in the last few days.

Urmila Matondkar and made headlines the last two days for their jibes at each other during interviews. While Urmila called out Kangana for crusading against Bollywood and its drug nexus, the 'Queen' actress hit back by calling her a 'soft porn star' during a live interview which she faced severe flak for. Urmila took to Twitter on Friday to thank her fans, followers and netizens for standing by her through all of this.

Calling her supporters "the real people of India", Urmila also had a word of gratitude for a section of the media. She tweeted, "Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind."

Slamming Kangana for her comments on nepotism, the actress said during an interview that other actresses who entered films in the same year as her, were someone's daughters and nieces from the film background. But, that did not affect her as she was passionate about her work.

Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased,dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda.

Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 18, 2020

She also called out Kangana for tarnishing the film industry's image by commenting on Bollywood-drug nexus. She also said that if Kangana is keen on addressing the drug problem in the country, she should first start with her own state. After Kangana's 'soft porn star' comment, Urmila received support from many Bollywood celebs.

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma backs his Satya star Urmila Matondkar's 'versatile talent' after Kangana Ranaut's jibe

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×