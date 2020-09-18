Urmila Matondkar thanks 'real people of India' for standing by her side amid row with Kangana Ranaut
Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut made headlines the last two days for their jibes at each other during interviews. While Urmila called out Kangana for crusading against Bollywood and its drug nexus, the 'Queen' actress hit back by calling her a 'soft porn star' during a live interview which she faced severe flak for. Urmila took to Twitter on Friday to thank her fans, followers and netizens for standing by her through all of this.
Calling her supporters "the real people of India", Urmila also had a word of gratitude for a section of the media. She tweeted, "Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind."
Slamming Kangana for her comments on nepotism, the actress said during an interview that other actresses who entered films in the same year as her, were someone's daughters and nieces from the film background. But, that did not affect her as she was passionate about her work.
Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased,dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda.
Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind
— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 18, 2020
She also called out Kangana for tarnishing the film industry's image by commenting on Bollywood-drug nexus. She also said that if Kangana is keen on addressing the drug problem in the country, she should first start with her own state. After Kangana's 'soft porn star' comment, Urmila received support from many Bollywood celebs.
ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma backs his Satya star Urmila Matondkar's 'versatile talent' after Kangana Ranaut's jibe
Anonymous 6 hours ago
These ladies never learn. Leave Kangana alone, except u are seeking for two minutes of fame. She hit back at u, and u suddenly became a victim of Kangana’s venom. Nonsense
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Such a dignity !! We miss this grace in past few months. Kangnas learn something from your seniors !! You fight but you never let go of your grace and dignity. That's how u do it. Everybody make mistakes but you rant every day. You got problem with everyone. Thats not how you attain peace and prosperity in life. Learn something before you completely ruin yourself
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Urmila! Entire India stand by you. You just go girl.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
I’m a real person and I say go back under your rock Urmila
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Every word “Kangu” speaks has an agenda, a purpose even if she attacks people verbally there is some good behind her words. What is that this lady’s agenda? Attack a person who is trying for better world where every one gets equal chances, drug free, bullying free world? Hiding the truth brings betterment? How is that working for every one? Some people like her was successful because there wasn’t a Karan Johar at that time whose lives to launch his friends and family’s children and make them stars at the expense of new outsiders. How does this Madam think talent flourish in this environment?. If she doesn’t have answers for these, attacking Kangana doesn’t solve a problem. That is our point. If you speak, do that for a cause. Not insulting a fighter.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
She is soooo kind ! She thanks her supporters not like Kangana who doesn’t even give bhav to her fans she just needs a new prey , who is the prey - Rakul?
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Urmila ji you're a great actress and great human being. We all will support you instead of that mad woman Hagna Run-out.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
She has the right to express her opinion. Only kangu has the right to butt into debates and insult people unnecessarily?
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Awesome ! She proved that she is classy & dignified yet she stands for truth
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Madam, you got your limelight for couple of days. Now go back to your hide out.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
You need to learn some manners
Anonymous 13 hours ago
why is she not wearng her hijab?
Anonymous 13 hours ago
You may not be tired of Kangana's daily venom. We are. It is good that hear yesteryear actresses speak with such dignity and grace.