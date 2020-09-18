  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Urmila Matondkar thanks 'real people of India' for standing by her side amid row with Kangana Ranaut

Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter on Friday to thank her fans, followers and netizens for standing by her through all the controversies that have been raked up in the last few days.
117684 reads Mumbai
News,Urmila Matondkar,kangana rananutUrmila Matondkar thanks 'real people of India' for standing by her side amid row with Kangana Ranaut.
  • 13
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut made headlines the last two days for their jibes at each other during interviews. While Urmila called out Kangana for crusading against Bollywood and its drug nexus, the 'Queen' actress hit back by calling her a 'soft porn star' during a live interview which she faced severe flak for. Urmila took to Twitter on Friday to thank her fans, followers and netizens for standing by her through all of this. 

Calling her supporters "the real people of India", Urmila also had a word of gratitude for a section of the media. She tweeted, "Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind." 

Slamming Kangana for her comments on nepotism, the actress said during an interview that other actresses who entered films in the same year as her, were someone's daughters and nieces from the film background. But, that did not affect her as she was passionate about her work. 

She also called out Kangana for tarnishing the film industry's image by commenting on Bollywood-drug nexus. She also said that if Kangana is keen on addressing the drug problem in the country, she should first start with her own state. After Kangana's 'soft porn star' comment, Urmila received support from many Bollywood celebs.    

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma backs his Satya star Urmila Matondkar's 'versatile talent' after Kangana Ranaut's jibe

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 6 hours ago

These ladies never learn. Leave Kangana alone, except u are seeking for two minutes of fame. She hit back at u, and u suddenly became a victim of Kangana’s venom. Nonsense

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Such a dignity !! We miss this grace in past few months. Kangnas learn something from your seniors !! You fight but you never let go of your grace and dignity. That's how u do it. Everybody make mistakes but you rant every day. You got problem with everyone. Thats not how you attain peace and prosperity in life. Learn something before you completely ruin yourself

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Urmila! Entire India stand by you. You just go girl.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I’m a real person and I say go back under your rock Urmila

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Every word “Kangu” speaks has an agenda, a purpose even if she attacks people verbally there is some good behind her words. What is that this lady’s agenda? Attack a person who is trying for better world where every one gets equal chances, drug free, bullying free world? Hiding the truth brings betterment? How is that working for every one? Some people like her was successful because there wasn’t a Karan Johar at that time whose lives to launch his friends and family’s children and make them stars at the expense of new outsiders. How does this Madam think talent flourish in this environment?. If she doesn’t have answers for these, attacking Kangana doesn’t solve a problem. That is our point. If you speak, do that for a cause. Not insulting a fighter.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

She is soooo kind ! She thanks her supporters not like Kangana who doesn’t even give bhav to her fans she just needs a new prey , who is the prey - Rakul?

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Urmila ji you're a great actress and great human being. We all will support you instead of that mad woman Hagna Run-out.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

She has the right to express her opinion. Only kangu has the right to butt into debates and insult people unnecessarily?

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Awesome ! She proved that she is classy & dignified yet she stands for truth

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Madam, you got your limelight for couple of days. Now go back to your hide out.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

You need to learn some manners

Anonymous 13 hours ago

why is she not wearng her hijab?

Anonymous 13 hours ago

You may not be tired of Kangana's daily venom. We are. It is good that hear yesteryear actresses speak with such dignity and grace.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement