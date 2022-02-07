Urmila Matondkar reacts to trolls accusing Shah Rukh Khan of ‘spitting’ at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

The nation has witnessed a grave wave of mourning on Sunday as melody queen Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6. Her unfortunate demise had left every soul mourning across the country. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan, who was among the other Bollywood celebs who attended the legendary singer’s funeral, found himself mired with controversy after a section of the society slammed him for a facial gesture which they misunderstood as ‘spitting’. While this has sparked a debate and everyone has been brimming with an opinion, Urmila Matondkar has shut the trolls perfectly.

For the uninitiated, SRK was seen performing prayers during Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral following which he was seen lowing an air which is a pious practice as per Muslim traditions. However, his gesture was mistaken as spitting near Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains. As per a report published in India Today, Urmila slammed the trollers for attacking Shah Rukh Khan – an actor who has represented India on several international platforms. She said, “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad”.

Meanwhile, Urmila has also paid a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on social media. Sharing a pic of the legendary singer Urmila wrote, “Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family #RIPLataMangeshkar”.

