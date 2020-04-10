Share your Lockdown Story
Urvashi Rautela gets called out for stealing Sidharth Malhotra's tweet about Mumbai Police

Netizens have called out Urvashi Rautela for stealing Sidharth Malhotra's tweet about Mumbai Police. She was trolled sometime back on similar grounds for allegedly copy-pasting a tweet about the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.
5937 reads Mumbai Updated: April 10, 2020 10:02 pm
Urvashi Rautela gets called out for stealing Sidharth Malhotra's tweet about Mumbai Police
Urvashi Rautela has grabbed headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. She has been called out on social media for copying a tweet posted by Sidharth Malhotra about Mumbai Police. And for the record, this is not the first time that the actress has been confronted for allegedly stealing social media posts from other people. A few days back the Pagalpanti actress was called out for copy-pasting New York-based author JP Brammer’s tweet about the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

Coming back to the present case, Marjaavaan actor Sidharth Malhotra had recently posted a message for Mumbai Police that reads, “This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety. You guys are the real heroes.” What made the netizens surprised that Urvashi posted the exact words on her Twitter handle by just omitting one line from the same.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s tweet below:

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s tweet below:

Now, many of the Twitter users have slammed Urvashi for stealing the tweet and called her out for not posting original content. Some of them have also asked her on a sarcastic note whether it’s her original words or copied from someone else. Well, the Sanam Re actress is yet to comment on the same. Earlier during the Parasite tweet controversy, Urvashi's spokesperson had revealed that it was not the actress but her social media team who had tweeted about the movie. Well, she is yet to comment on the current scenario. 

Check out some of the tweets below:

(ALSO READ: Netizens TROLL Urvashi Rautela for copying US writer’s tweet on Parasite; Writer calls her ‘D list actress’)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

