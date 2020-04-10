Urvashi Rautela gets called out for stealing Sidharth Malhotra's tweet about Mumbai Police

Netizens have called out Urvashi Rautela for stealing Sidharth Malhotra's tweet about Mumbai Police. She was trolled sometime back on similar grounds for allegedly copy-pasting a tweet about the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

Urvashi Rautela has grabbed headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. She has been called out on social media for copying a tweet posted by about Mumbai Police. And for the record, this is not the first time that the actress has been confronted for allegedly stealing social media posts from other people. A few days back the Pagalpanti actress was called out for copy-pasting New York-based author JP Brammer’s tweet about the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

Coming back to the present case, Marjaavaan actor Sidharth Malhotra had recently posted a message for Mumbai Police that reads, “This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety. You guys are the real heroes.” What made the netizens surprised that Urvashi posted the exact words on her Twitter handle by just omitting one line from the same.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s tweet below:

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes #ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPoliceMumbaiPolice https://t.co/j1R9Rxv3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (SidMalhotra) April 9, 2020

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s tweet below:

This is the time to heartily thank our MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice pic.twitter.com/FnXD9UGOZJ — URVASHI RAUTELA (UrvashiRautela) April 9, 2020

Now, many of the Twitter users have slammed Urvashi for stealing the tweet and called her out for not posting original content. Some of them have also asked her on a sarcastic note whether it’s her original words or copied from someone else. Well, the Sanam Re actress is yet to comment on the same. Earlier during the Parasite tweet controversy, Urvashi's spokesperson had revealed that it was not the actress but her social media team who had tweeted about the movie. Well, she is yet to comment on the current scenario.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Aadat si ban gayi shayad copy paste karne ki! Pahle Parasite ab yeh! — Shubhashish Dey (shubhashish_dey) April 10, 2020

Once again...pls don't blame ur PR this time pic.twitter.com/YccTiDcnDL — Rohit (rohit403) April 10, 2020

Copy cat urvashi gvar — rahul (rahul95403199) April 10, 2020

Please don't copy paste Twitter messages , be original — A Rahul (RahulA496) April 9, 2020

Why did you UrvashiRautela stole tweet from SidMalhotra dont you have your own words for praising mumbai police. definitely you haven't learnt lesson. After being called out by a US writer for copy-pasting his tweet about Parasite movie.

Thankyoumahpolice — nagesh uke (nageshuke) April 10, 2020

Arrey madam kyu dosro ki likha copy paste karte ho, isse accha to Hindi mai hi likhliya karo plss — Sukanta Debnath (Su_ka_nta) April 10, 2020

(ALSO READ: Netizens TROLL Urvashi Rautela for copying US writer’s tweet on Parasite; Writer calls her ‘D list actress’)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More