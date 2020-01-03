Urvashi Rautela on Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic: We never spoke about our personal life

On Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement, the cricketer's ex-girlfriend and actress Urvashi Rautela said that if two individuals have found love in each other, everyone should celebrate it.

New Year turned out to be special for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as the two got engaged on 1st January 2020. They shared this news on social media with their fans. Pandya shared a picture wherein Natasa can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. He captioned the same as, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." As soon as the news spread, wishes started pouring in for the newly engaged couple. But one with that caught our attention was Hardik Pandya's ex and actress Urvashi Rautela's.

The Hate Story 4 actress wished by saying, “Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love.” Recently in an interview with BT, Urvashi spoke about Hardik getting engaged to Natasa. She said that if two individuals have found love in each other, everyone should celebrate it, instead of stirring controversy (over her post). She and Hardik always had a healthy equation and as a friend, she wishes them nothing, but happiness for their new life together.

Speaking about Natasa, Urvashi said that she doesn't know Natasa personally. Urvashi had met her only once when she was promoting Pagalpanti. They never spoke about their personal life. Rautela is sure Natasa is a nice person. Natasa used to date Aly Goni before and Urvashi had met the two on the sets of Nach Baliye whereas Urvashi and Hardik dated each other in the year 2018.

Credits :Times Of India

