Urvashi Rautela sizzles in a red attire as she poses with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu with Indian flag; PIC

Today, Harnaaz Sandhu made all Indians proud by winning the Miss Universe title. The young woman from Chandigarh ended the 21-year wait of Indians for a crown. She won Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel on Monday morning and since then social media is filled with wishes and blessings for the young girl. Urvashi Rautela who was one of the judges of this event took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her with the newly crowned Miss Universe and we cannot stop looking at both of the beauties.

In the picture that Urvashi Rautela shared we can see the actress dressed in a shimmery red coloured gown that had a thigh-high slit and a halter neck. She held the Indian flag with all pride. Next to her stood Harnaaz Sandhu with her crown looking all surprised. Sharing this image, Urvashi asked her fans to caption the image and said that the best caption would win. The actress also posted a video of her and Harnaaz indulging in a conversation right after her win. Both the diva’s looked happy and sharing this video, Urvashi wrote, “#MISSUNIVERSE WE DID IT INDIA VOHOOOO #PostWin”.

Take a look:

Now, as Harnaaz has won the crown, many celebs like Sushmita Sen also have poured their good wishes on social media. Earlier, Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta also penned a wish for Harnaaz on her big win for the nation. Harnaaz has become the third woman from India to have been crowned the prestigious title. The first runner up was Miss Paraguay and the second runner up was Miss South Africa.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen is 'proud' of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Har Hindustani Ki Naz