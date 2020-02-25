Urvashi Rautela wants her birthday should be a holiday

  1. Home
Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, who has turned 26 on Tuesday, says her birthday should be a holiday.
February 25, 2020
Urvashi on Monday night took to Instagram, where she shared a racy photograph of herself.

She captioned the image: "Today the sun shined a little extra, just for me. #HappyBirthday to the most amazing person on earth which is me! Thanks for the extra special birthday wishes, feeling the most loved. My birthday should be a holiday."

As of now, the photograph has over one million likes on it. Urvashi is also trending on Twitter. The hashtag #UrvashiRautela is one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

On the acting front, Urvashi will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale-2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi.

