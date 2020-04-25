Urvashi Rautela warns fans as her Facebook account gets hacked; Mumbai Police informs cyber police

Today, Hate Story fame actress Urvashi Rautela took to Twitter to inform that her Facebook account has been hacked. Read on

Today, Urvashi Rautela took to Twitter to inform her followers that her Facebook account has been hacked and that the messages being posted on her account are neither by her nor her team. Following which, the Mumbai Police responded to the post, and forwarded the complaint to the cyber police station as they wrote, “We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber Police station.” The Great Grand Masti actress tweet read, "My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp.”

After Urvashi complained, many fans shared screenshots of the explicit content being posted on her Facebook wall and did their bit to help the actress in the complaint. Prior to Urvashi, Shefali Shah, Anupama Parmeswaran and Dheeraj Dhoopar, among others, have also raised a flag over their Facebook handles being hacked in the past few months. Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, this Hate Story 4 actress has been interacting with her fans on social media and a few days back, this former beauty queen posted a smoking hot photo of herself in a bikini and in the photo, Urvashi is seen wearing a bottle green coloured bikini laying on a trunk of a tree, and alongside the photo, she wrote, "I AM MY OWN MUSE."

Of late, Urvashi Rautela was making headlines after she shared a video of Logan Paul's interview wherein she spoke about her, on her Instagram handle. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing a titular role alongside Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati in their upcoming film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. Besides Urvashi Rautela and Gulati, the film also stars The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh and the film is helmed by Ajay Lohan.

