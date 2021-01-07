US Capitol Violence: Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha react to unprecedented riots by pro Trump mob

The US Capitol violence led to the death of four people, including a woman who was shot by a police officer during the riots. Check out reactions below.

Donald Trump's supporters wreaked havoc as they stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday night which led to unprecedented violence and riots. The violence led to the death of four people, including a woman who was shot by a police officer during the riots. Lawmakers inside the building were asked to wear gas masks by the police who tried to control the situation. The pro-Trump mob, however, disrupted the ongoing session as they broke inside the chambers and vandalised as well as shouted slogans.

From breaking windows to ripping down US flags, the police resorted to tear gas in a four-hour battle to clear the building. The unprecedented riots took the world by storm and was seen as a direct attack on democracy. World leaders as well as various personalities reacted to the the violence with many calling out the outgoing US President Donald Trump.

On home turf, few actors like Richa Chadha, Ram Gopal Varma, Anubhav Sinha and Swara Bhasker reacted to the violence. Richa called it a dark day for America as she tweeted, "Unfolding like a QAnon prophecy... now awaiting reptilians...dark dark day for America... erstwhile spreader of offshore democracy."

While RGV tweeted a photo of Trump supporters at the building and wrote, "Protesters taking over Capitol Hill...This is what ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has brought America to ..The founding fathers must be turning in their graves." Swara termed the riots as 'mob anarchy' as she tweeted, "What mob looks like. #MAGATerrorists #CapitolBuilding #USA."

Take a look at Bollywood reactions to US Captiol violence:

from the Third World!!!! This has never happened in my country.. this is Trump style MAGA terrorism as enabled by you. Enjoy! #Capitol https://t.co/tX8jZ94CWs — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2021

Protesters taking over Capitol Hill...This is what ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has brought America to ..The founding fathers must be turning in their graves pic.twitter.com/tYDnK4x83r — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 7, 2021

Unfolding like a QAnon prophecy... now awaiting reptilians...dark dark day for America... erstwhile spreader of offshore democracy. https://t.co/RML2JxpXfk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 6, 2021

T. E. R. R. O. R. I. S. M. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 6, 2021

So this is a secret America has successfully ignored and hidden for too long. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 7, 2021

