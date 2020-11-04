US Election Result 2020: Sunny Leone says the suspense is killing her and posts a PIC with husband post voting

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have casted their vote in US Elections. The stunning actress posted a picture with husband on her social media.

Bollywood diva never fails to leave us in awe. Besides her acting prowess, the actress also enjoys a huge fan base on social media. And the 39-year-old actress makes sure to keep her fans updated. From sharing stunning pictures to treating us with adorable photos of kids, the star is an avid social media user. Ahead of the final day of voting in the US, everyone is waiting for the result. So is Sunny Leone. The actress is eagerly waiting for the results to be out.

Expressing her excitement, the One Night Stand star posted a picture with hubby Daniel Weber that read, “Election Day! I’m voting, Are You.” Alongside the picture, she wrote, “The suspense is killing me!!! @dirrty99.” In the picture, the couple can be seen sporting black glasses as they pose together for the picture. Recently, the actress celebrated Halloween with her husband by dressing up in fancy costumes. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber sported goofy ensembles for Halloween and opted for a quirky photo shoot. She has posted several pictures on social media.

Check out Sunny Leone’s post:

On the work front, the stunning actress made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's 2012 Jism 2. She was also seen in films Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar. She has also hosted several reality shows. Sunny Leone is known for her bold roles in the film industry.

Credits :Sunny Leone Instagram

