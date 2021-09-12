US Open 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds British Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu; Says, ‘What an amazing win’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite active on social media and this time she took to Instagram to laud Emma Raducanu for her historic Grand Slam win in the US Open 2021 women’s singles crown, after she beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the end and becoming the first qualifier and the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam.

is quite an avid follower of sports and often hails and congratulates athletes and winners on her social media space, and this time it was no different. Taking to her Instagram stories a few moments back, Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph featuring the 18-year-old British Tennis player Emma Raducanu. A victorious Raducanu can be seen holding the trophy in her hands, while she flashes a bright and smile. The moment looked historic indeed. Sharing the picture, the Barfi actress lauded the player for her success, and wrote, “What a sensational fortnight and what an amazing win!” She further wrote, “Congratulations @emmaraducanu #usopen2021”.

Emma Raducanu had Tennis enthusiasts impressed, after she won the title without dropping a set after starting from qualifiers, and winning all 20 of them. She grabbed the title after she defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the finals, and thus becoming the youngest grand slam winner after Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon.

Talking about the ‘The Sky is Pink’ actress, she is currently in London with husband Nick Jonas. On the work front, Priyanka has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project, Citadel which the actress has been dropping glimpses off from her onset moments. Also, fans are praising the actress as the trailer of Matrix 4 just dropped.

