US President Donald Trump declares national emergency over Coronavirus outbreak; Read details

The President of the United States has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus outbreak. This will help the Americans utilize close to 50 billion dollars in financial assistance to those who are affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. The United States President further stated during his conference that he will also invoke the Stafford Act to battle the Coronavirus outbreak. The national emergency declared by the US President Donald Trump will give the authorities of the US health care get more power to act in the current situation.

The news reports also suggest that national emergency makes more funding available to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. As per news reports, the Trump government will have nearly 1.4 million coronavirus test kits made available to its people. The news reports about the decision of declaring a national emergency also states that Trump had a lot of pressure to take a firm stand on the Coronavirus outbreak and the effects of which are now felt globally. The US President also mentions during his conference at Rose Garden in White House that he does not believe that every American citizen will require to take the Coronavirus test using the kit.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Donald Trump also said that not all Americans have to be tested for the virus which has affected countries across the world. He further adds in his speech that he is working alongside companies in the private sector to make more testing centres available especially focusing on the drive-through testing centres. The US President Donald Trump also mentions that his administration is working towards creating large scale testing facilities.

