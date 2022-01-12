Usha Mangeshkar's latest health update on sister Lata Mangeshkar: ‘She is fine, Corona has no impact on her’

Lata Mangeshkar recently made the headlines after she was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID 19. It was reported that the legendary singer was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and that she was also suffering from pneumonia. The media reports suggested that Lata Mangeshkar will be kept in the hospital for around 10-12 days given her age. And now, Lata’s younger sister Usha Mangeshkar has shared an update on the renowned singer’s health and stated that she is fine now.

During her recent conversation with BT, Usha stated that while Lata is recovering, coronavirus didn’t affect her much. She also emphasised that the legendary singer is likely to get discharged soon. “She is doing much better now. Corona ka koi asar nahi hai uspe. She has a little bit of pneumonia, congestion, which I feel should get cleared today. She is fine now and within one or two days she should get discharged,” she added. Usha also expressed her gratitude towards Lata’s fans who have been praying for her speedy recovery. She stated, “Yeh sab aap logon ki dua ka, aur uske kiye hue daan dharam ka asar hai”.

Earlier, Lata’s niece Rachna Shah had also shared an update about the legendary singer’s health. She said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong”.

