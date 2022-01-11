Usha Mangeshkar says sister Lata Mangeshkar is unlikely to be discharged soon after testing Covid-19 positive

Lata Mangeshkar has been the recent prey of COVID 19 and has been hospitalised in Mumbai’s breach candy hospital. The news came into light this morning wherein it was reported that the legendary singer had mild symptoms and has in ICU at the moment. The news was confirmed by Lata’s niece Rachna while talking to ANI. While there have been speculations that Lata Mangeshkar will be discharged soon, her sister Usha Mangeshkar has now opened up on her health and stated that the renowned singer will not be discharged soon.

Talking about the same to the Times of India, Usha Mangeshkar stated that she is not able to meet Lata Mangeshkar given the fact that it is a COVID 19 case. He also asserted that Lata will be staying in the hospital given her age. “We cannot go to see Didi as it is a COVID case. There are sufficient doctors and nurses there, though. The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age,” Usha was quoted saying to TOI.

Meanwhile, Dr Pratith Samdhani had stated that Lata Mangeshkar also had pneumonia and is doing fine at the moment. Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman and Mukesh Khanna sent recovery wishes to the renowned singer during a conversation with India Today. Shekhar Suman said, “Oh God! This is terrible news at her age. But I am sure the love and prayers of millions of her fans will ensure she comes back home hale and hearty”.