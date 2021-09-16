Usha Uthup calls 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' being played at iPhone 13 launch 'golden moment for RD Burman'

The newest tech launch has created a massive buzz in India and around the globe. If you are just hearing about this, then you must know that the hit Bollywood song 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' was recently played at the iPhone 13 launch. The song was originally sung by Usha Uthup for Dev Anand's 1971 film.

On hearing about this, singer Usha Uthup was ecstatic. Reacting to the same, the singer told Etimes, "This is a very special, golden moment for RD Burman. I wish he was alive to enjoy it."

She also reflected on the song and said, "It was such a proud moment for me when I was asked to sing in 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. I was a performer and Dev saab had especially flown into Chennai with Shashi Kapoor and RD Burman to listen to me. Later when he told me that they wanted me to sing for 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', I was speechless; my joy knew no bounds."

Zeenat Aman, who starred in the song, also reacted and gushed saying, "Wow." The actress, who rarely gives an interview, said, "The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this time when I am at any music event even today."

