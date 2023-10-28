UT 69 actor Raj Kundra REACTS to social media user calling for ‘boycott’ of his film

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of porn



Business Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of veteran actress Shilpa Shetty, has been in the headlines lately owing to his upcoming venture UT 69, which is said to chronicle his real-life experiences in jail. Recently, Kundra reacted to the controversies surrounding the film and receiving “hatred” from the media after a social media user called for a “boycott” of his movie. Read on to know how Kundra reacted.

Raj Kundra reacts after social media user calls for UT 69’s boycott

The businessman-turned-actor’s movie is slated to hit the big screen soon, on the 3rd of November. Recently, a social media user reacted to it and called for its boycott.

“The way this man has insulted the dignity of women, his film should be banned. Boycott this movie,” her tweet read.

This caught the attention of Raj Kundra as he asked the social media user to back her claims and highlighted how hatred has been created only by the media.

“Plz do name even ONE woman who can back your claims mam. Easy to throw stones but plz back the statement with evidence. God bless you my dear. This hatred of people is only media created. #truthwillprevail #UT69,” Kundra replied.

When Raj Kundra revealed how Shilpa Shetty was unsure about his acting skills…

During an interview with News18 earlier, Kundra had discussed how his wife had doubts about him entering the world of acting with UT 69. However, she later gave her approval and Raj Kundra revealed how she became supportive after Raj gave her reassurance. Furthermore, mentioning how his wife’s opinions stand out to be the most significant to him, he also said how the actress backed him in achieving all his endeavors and noted how the couple is more like “best friends”.

He was also questioned about Shilpa Shetty’s reaction after watching UT 69 during the interview, to which he said, “She has seen the movie and feels proud of me. That's my win.”

More about UT 69

The movie is slated for its arrival in the theaters on the 3rd of November. Notably, the story of the film has been enveloped by Raj Kundra’s real-life experiences behind bars after he was arrested in an alleged pornography case. The movie will see Kundra himself playing the lead role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra recalls being stripped in jail; says ‘You feel like you have lost all your dignity’