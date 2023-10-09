UT 69: Raj Kundra drops hilarious video ft. Farah Khan, Munawar Faruqui to announce film on his life

Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra has been a controversial name after his alleged involvement in the adult film case. Raj had been away from the public eye ever since. Even during his public appearances on various occasions, he was always seen wearing a mask. Simultaneously, there has been a lot of noise from quite some time around him making a film on the happenings around his life during the controversy. Now, the wait has finally ended as Raj Kundra along with filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian-rapper, Munawar Faruqui made an official announcement on the film which is titled, UT 69.

Raj Kundra makes official announcement of the film based on his life

Today, on October 9, Raj Kundra made an official announcement of the film based on his life. The biopic film on Raj Kundra’s life is titled, UT 69. A hilarious video of nearly 1:06 min was posted on Instagram in collaboration with filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian-rapper, Munawar Faruqui. The post was captioned, “Thank you @farahkhankunder @munawar.faruqui But it’s time for the ‘INSIDE’ story! UT69 releasing in theaters 3rd November 2023 @UT69Movie #UT69 #BasedOnATrueStory”

Take a look:

The video showcases a press conference setup. It starts with an agitated Farah while a journalist questions her about why she made the film. Even before she could reply, Munawar quips, “Paise ke liye (for the sake of money)”. In response to this, Farah tells him to shut up and states that she held a press conference only to clarify that she has not made the film. “I’ve nothing to do with it”, she said.

A journalist further inquires about who actually made the film. The poised Raj Kundra intervenes and patiently admits that he made the film. Farah further reveals that Kundra is going to act in the film. Furthermore, he is being asked about the story of the film, Munawar then intercedes, “Raj ki ye film mein story hai (there is a story in Raj’s film)," and Farah continues, “Ek scene bhi hai…1 ticket pe 6 ticket free (there is a scene also where six tickets are free for one)”.

The journalist once again asks Farah about the reason behind her doing the film. The annoyed Farah rebukes that neither has she made the film nor is it her idea. The filmmaker asks Munawar to stand up and leave. The video concludes with a journalist inquiring about the release date. Raj finally reveals that the film is slated for its release this year, on November 3.

