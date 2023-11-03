UT 69: Shilpa Shetty is ‘so proud’ of hubby Raj Kundra as he makes acting debut: ‘You are special and brave’

Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has made his acting debut with the film UT 69. Said to have been filled with his own real life experiences after being put behind the bars, the film hit the big screen today, on the 3rd of November.

On his big day, Raj Kundra’s wife Shilpa Shetty penned a lengthy appreciation note for her husband and poured adulation on him for carving his way out of ‘hardships’. She also wrote about the film and dropped a congratulatory message on the team of the movie.

As an actor, you are natural: Shilpa Shetty as Raj Kundra’s UT 69 releases today

As the film hits the big screen today, it seems like Raj Kundra’s wife Shilpa Shetty has become his cheerleader as she penned a note for her ‘Cookie’, showering him with praises as he makes his acting debut today.

“I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you, Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, & some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life’s journey with positivity,” wrote Shilpa and shared a clip from the film.

She also discussed UT 69 at a stretch in the caption of her post which she shared on her Instagram account and called it a celebration of human spirit and how it is an example of the way one can turn their hardships into their strength.

She proceed to hail Kundra’s journey, and said that the film is entertaining although it deals with a sensitive subject. The actress also proceeded to pour congratulatory wishes on the team of UT 69.

“It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural! Unbelievable, considering it’s your first film (I thought I was the only actor at home now I stand corrected),” wrote Shilpa Shetty.

More about UT 69

The movie draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of Raj Kundra during the time he spent in Arthur Road Jail. Notably, Raj himself will be playing the lead role in the film.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra opens up about UT 69; reveals 'There was no plan for this film'