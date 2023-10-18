UT 69 Trailer Launch: Raj Kundra reveals he and Shilpa Shetty exchanged letters during his time in jail

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been a controversial figure since he was arrested in 2021 for his involvement in a case. Today, the trailer of his film UT 69 dropped on the internet amid a lot of buzz. At its trailer launch, Kundra revealed how he communicated with his wife while he was lodged in jail.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty exchanged letters

Today, on October 18, Raj Kundra launched the trailer of his much-talked-about film UT 69. According to News18, at the launch event, Kundra opened up about exchanging letters with Shilpa Shetty while he was at Arthur Road Jail in 2021 for his alleged involvement in a case.

He said that he was planning to write a book on his experience when a friend approached him. He said, "I said pura I am not gonna go through. Yeh mere notes hai, aap padh lo. Aur saath mein letters bhi the – jo shilpa mujhe likha karti thi aur main unko. He came back after 3–40 days and said ‘Humne poori film bana di’ (Then he approached me. We were friends from before. He asked me, “How was it inside? What happened?” I replied, ‘I am not going to go through the entire story. These are my notes; you can read them. Also, there were letters – the ones Shilpa used to write to me and I to her)."

UT 69 trailer release

The trailer of UT 69 showcases Raj Kundra's character being incarcerated in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. In one scene, the inmates recognize him as someone famous. In a different scene, the cops ask him about "Shilpa ji". At one point, an inmate makes a sleazy comment on her as they watch her on television. Kundra shared the trailer on his Instagram profile and wrote: "What a rollercoaster my life has been. Sharing a slice of it with you Thank you @shahnawazali1 @kripee @svsmotion @thebiggerpicture_india @aafilms.official #UT69 #TrailerOutNow #3rdNovember"

Check out his post:

Helmed by Shahnawaz Ali, UT 69 is written by Vikram Bhatti. The film is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023.

