UT 69 Trailer Launch: Raj Kundra spills about his ‘hardest’ journey; says Shilpa Shetty is ‘very proud’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra, nearly a week back, had announced his debut film UT69. The film which has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time is based on the happenings around his life during the infamous controversy. Today, the team of UT69 dropped the official trailer of the much-buzzed film. During the trailer launch, Raj talked about his stay in the jail and the idea of making the film. In addition to this, he also shared how his wife, Shilpa has always been his pillar of support.

Raj Kundra shares how Shilpa Shetty has been his pillar of strength

Today, on October 18, the makers of UT69 dropped the film trailer. The 2:04 minute trailer showcases that the film will be a satirical take on the real-life incidents that took place in Raj Kundra’s life during his time spent in jail. The shocking allegations had created a huge controversy for Kundras. However, during such testing times, being a loving wife, Shilpa Shetty stood strong with her husband.

During the trailer launch event, Raj Kundra talked about the support of his wife, Shilpa Shetty. “Agar woh nahi hoti na toh I wouldn't have survived (If it wasn’t for her, he wouldn’t have survived). She gave me hope and faith. She said, 'Come out and we'll sort it out'. Those 63 days were the hardest.” said Raj Kundra.

In addition to this, he further revealed that there were several raising questions if Raj would be able to act. He shared, “UT 69 felt like a human story. When someone asked Shilpa, 'Yeh acting karega?' (He would act?). She said, 'Method acting karke aaya hai, kar lega' (He has done method acting; he will be able to do it)”.

Furthermore, he continued saying, “We are best friends. She has watched the film, and she is very proud of me.”

About UT69

The much hyped UT69 is directed by Shahnawaz Ali, the story of which revolves around the life happenings of Raj Kundra. The story of the film is also given by him. The screenplay dialogues of the film are written by Vikram Bhatti.

Made under the production banner of AA Films in association with SVS Studios and the Bigger Picture Films, UT 69 will hit theaters worldwide on November 3.

