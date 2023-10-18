UT 69 Trailer Launch: Raj Kundra spills Shilpa Shetty threw 'flying chappal' at him for THIS reason

Raj Kundra, who is married to Shilpa Shetty, has been a controversial figure due to his arrest in connection with the production of adult films. Now, he has ventured into acting, and Today, the trailer for his highly-discussed movie, UT 69 has been revealed. This film which is said to be his biopic, tells the story of his time inside the Arthur Jail, which lasted approximately two months in 2021. Recently, during the trailer launch, Raj Kundra revealed how his wife, Shilpa, responded when he initially told her about his intention to create a movie about himself.

During a recent interview with News18, Raj Kundra opened up on how his wife, Shilpa Shetty, responded when he initially expressed his desire to make a film about himself. He said, “She was standing a short distance away from me when I decided to inform her about my film. I chose not to approach her closely (laughs).”

Raj revealed that Shilpa’s initial reaction was not quite pleasant. Mentioning about the same, he said, “I informed her that I had a script and was waiting for her response. As I turned away from her, a flying chappal came towards my face. I believe she initially found the idea somewhat risky. Perhaps she had doubts that the film would actually be made.” He added, “Later, I asked the director, Shahnawaz Ali, to go and explain it to her. He provided a brief narration of the story. She considered it and understood that the film wasn't about going against the system at all and felt it as a very human story.”

Raj Kundra also mentioned that Shilpa had doubts about him making his acting debut in the film. However, she was eventually convinced and gave her approval. He said, “She was very supportive. She had asked ‘Tu acting kar lega?’ I reassured her that I could, as I had gained some acting experience during my time in jail.”

Talking about how her opinions are of utmost importance to him, Raj continued, “She's very sweet. She has backed me in all my endeavors and believes in me. We are the best of friends. If best friends can't have open and honest conversations, then they shouldn't be in a marriage.”

When asked about how Shilpa finally responded after watching UT 69, Raj became emotional and said, “She has seen the movie and feels proud of me. That's my win.”

Raj Kundra’s UT 69 is all set to hit theaters on November 3, this year.

