UT 69 Trailer OUT: Raj Kundra starrer offers glimpses of his journey in jail; inmates make comments on Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been a controversial figure ever since he was arrested for his involvement in the making of pornographic films. Now, he has turned into an actor, and the trailer of his much-talked-about film UT 69 is released. It gives us a glimpse of his life inside the Arthur Road Jail where he was incarcerated.

UT 69 trailer out

Today, the trailer of Raj Kundra starrer UT 69 dropped on the internet. It starts with a news clipping of Shilpa Shetty's husband's arrest in 2021 over his involvement in making porn films. He is then incarcerated in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail where inmates recognize him as someone famous. In a voiceover, Kundra says that he had heard about the jail but he had never thought that he'd be an undertrial inmate here. In other instances we get to see cops asking him about "Shilpa ji" and calling him "porn king." At one point, an inmate makes a sleazy comment on her as they watch her on television.

Taking to Instagram, Kundra shared the trailer and wrote: "What a rollercoaster my life has been. Sharing a slice of it with you Thank you @shahnawazali1 @kripee @svsmotion @thebiggerpicture_india @aafilms.official #UT69 #TrailerOutNow #3rdNovember"

Check out his post:

Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, UT 69 is slated to release on November 3, 2023.

Raj Kundra spoke about Shilpa Shetty at trailer launch

At the trailer launch of UT 69, Raj Kundra spoke about how Shilpa Shetty was his strength when he was arrested in 2021. He said, "Agar woh nahi hoti na toh (if she wasn't there for me then) I wouldn't have survived. She gave me hope and faith She said, 'Come out and we'll sort it out'. Those 63 days were the hardest."

Back in July, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Raj's 63 days in jail would be made into a feature length film. A source had said, "The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail." Since his release from jail, Raj has kept a low profile and is often seen covering his face whenever he is out in public.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra twin in LED face mask; paps hail them as ‘Power Ranger’ couple