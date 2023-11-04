UT69 star Raj Kundra feels Ranveer Singh 'overacted' in Cirkus; wishes to work with Deepika Padukone

Raj Kundra, who marked his acting debut with the newly released UT 69, recently engaged in a live chat session where he candidly discussed his life experiences, including the period he spent in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. While promoting his film, he expressed his desire to cast Deepika Padukone as his co-star and shared his thoughts on Ranveer Singh's performance in Cirkus.

During a fun rapid-fire session on ShareChat, Raj Kundra was asked if he would consider being a guest on Karan Johar's controversial show Koffee with Karan. In his straightforward style, Raj remarked "Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai (No one has benefitted from being on Koffee with Karan)". When questioned about his ideal Bollywood co-star, he enthusiastically singled out Deepika Padukone as his top choice, someone he'd be thrilled to share the screen with.

The businessman-turned-actor also shared his views on Ranveer Singh's performance in Cirkus, mentioning that he felt Ranveer Singh overacted in the film. However, he emphasized that Ranveer remains his favorite.

Kundra also expressed his admiration for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as a couple, emphasizing that he finds them to be highly underrated.

Raj Kundra shared Shilpa Shetty's initial doubts about his acting abilities

In a previous interview with News18, Kundra opened up about his wife Shilpa Shetty's initial reservations regarding his foray into acting with UT 69. However, he shared that she eventually gave her approval after he reassured her. Kundra emphasized the significance of his wife's opinions in his life and praised her for being a constant support in all his endeavors. He described their relationship as more akin to "best friends."

About UT 69

UT 69 hit theaters on November 3rd. The film's narrative draws inspiration from Raj Kundra's real-life encounters with incarceration following his arrest in an alleged pornography case. Notably, Kundra takes on the lead role in the movie.

