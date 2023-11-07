Utkarsh Sharma begins shooting in Benaras for dad Anil Sharma's Journey after massive success of Gadar 2

Bollywood actor Utkarsh Sharma is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He made his acting debut in 2018 with Genius. Nonetheless, the young actor actually tasted success with his last release, Gadar 2, which broke massive records at the box office.

After the last hit, Utkarsh is all set to embark on his new journey as he starts shooting for his father, Anil Sharma’s next directorial, which is titled Journey. The shoot for the film will take place in the holy city of Benaras.

Utkarsh Sharma begins shooting for his next, Journey

Utkarsh Sharma, after creating a buzz with his last release in Gadar 2, is gearing up for his next, which is titled Journey. The mahurat ceremony for the film took place recently, as the team officially commenced working on the film. Apart from Utkarsh, the film features an ensemble cast, with the legendary actor Nana Patekar and other talented performers in pivotal roles.

A while ago, Utkarsh also took to his Instagram handle to share an update about the same. In the photo shared on his social media, he can be seen facing against the camera and holding the clapboard of the film. The caption alongside reads, “With your blessing we embark on a new— #Journey”

Utkarsh Sharma expresses excitement about the project

In a statement, Utkarsh expressed his enthusiasm about this new chapter in his career as he shared, "I'm genuinely thrilled that my new journey has begun, and the film itself is titled 'Journey.' This script has been in the works for a few years, and it has evolved beautifully. "

He further continues, "The story is not just close to my heart but also resonates with the essence of every Indian. I'm confident that they will enjoy this beautiful journey, and as we embark on this adventure today, I humbly seek their blessings and love. That's all I could ask for. We are setting off on our journey, and I hope the audience joins us on this exciting ride."

In addition, the Genius actor also considers that the positive vibrations and the spiritual aura of the city would impart the project with a unique energy and create a cinematic masterpiece. He added, "Varanasi is known for its spiritual significance, and the atmosphere here is incredibly positive. When you have Lord Shiva's blessings and the city's divine energy with us, nothing can go wrong."

