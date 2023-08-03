Utkarsh Sharma says Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 clash should be celebrated like Barbie, Oppenheimer

Actor Utkarsh Sharma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2. He is famous for playing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s child Jeete in the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and will be reprising his role in the sequel. The movie is clashing with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 on August 11. Earlier, Sunny Deol and Pankaj Tripathi had reflected on the box office clash and given their respective opinions. Now, Utkarsh has also opened up about the two films arriving together. Here's what he said.

Utkarsh Sharma on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2

In a recent interview with Times of India, actor Utkarsh Sharma opened up about the huge box office clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Utkarsh mentioned that he was Akshay Kumar’s fan and was very happy that the two films are coming together. He also added that such clashes should be celebrated in the way Hollywood films Barbie and Oppenheimer did. Utkarsh said, "It's good that these two films are releasing together. Akshay sir ki film hai aur Akshay sir ke toh hum bhi fan hai (It is Akshay sir’s film and we are his fans). I'm so happy about the fact that their censor issue was going on and I've heard it's now resolved. It should be celebrated. The way 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' came together and it was a celebration.”

Utkarsh recalled that Gadar and Lagaan had also clashed at the box office in 2001 and it was a celebration of cinema. He thinks that Bollywood films coming together would be beneficial for the industry as a whole. He added, “I think it's important to create that vibe again in the theaters and it would be better for the industry on the whole. I wish them all the best. Akshay sir is playing Mahadev in the film and the way I see it is, our film will have Mahadev's blessings too."

The trailers of both the movies have already been released and the promotions are set to begin in full form. Gadar 2 is a period film packed with high octane action and dramatic dialogues. On the other hand OMG 2 gives out a social message mixed with humor.

