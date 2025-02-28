Uttam Mohanty no more: Veteran Odia actor passes away at 66

The Odia film industry was blessed with its first superstar, TV and film actor Uttam Mohanty, who worked in more than 160 films across languages. But after contributing highly to the Indian film industry, the veteran actor passed away at the age of 66. Reports suggest that he had been battling liver cirrhosis and was seeking treatment at a hospital in Gurugram. But sadly, the senior actor succumbed to his illness and left for his heavenly abode on Thursday night (February 27, 2025).

It breaks out hearts to report that veteran Ollywood actor, Uttam Mohanty is no more. According to a report by ANI, the Indian film and television actor passed away at the age of 66 while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis in Gurugram. Reports suggest that earlier this month, the actor was airlifted to the hospital where he was on organ support in the intensive care unit for 20 days. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son, actor Babushaan Mohanty.

For the unknown, Uttam Mohanty stepped into the acting realm with the Odia language film Abhimaan, back in 1977. With his debut movie, the superstar became a household name. He was then seen in movies like Nijhum Ratira Sathi, Ramayana, Ram Balaram, Sahari Bagh, Tunda Baida, Rajanigandha and many others. Apparently, he is credited for being part of nearly 150 Odia films along with acting in close to 30 Bengali movies.

Apart from them, the late actor was also part of the 1991 Hindi movie, Naya Zaher. Directed by Jyoti Sarup, the Bollywood drama thriller starred senior actors like Navin Nischol, Satabdi Roy, Shiva Rindani, Disco Shanti and many others. Mohanty was also conferred with multiple state awards including the Odisha Living Legend Award in 2012.

He was married to actress Aparajita Mohanty. Together, they had a son named Babushaan Mohanty who is also a known name in the Odia film industry. Upon hearing the news of his demise, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mourned the death of the legendary actor and stated that his last rites be conducted with full state honors.

Pinkvilla extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.