Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman take a selfie; Fans say 'Legends in one frame'

The amazing cast of filmmaker Sooraj Barjataya's 'Uunchai' including veteran stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika got together and posed for a 'perfect selfie’ in a car. Taking to his Instagram handle, 'The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam shared the happy snap and geotagged the post's location as Dariya Gunj, Old Delhi. In the caption, he wrote, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho! #Uunchai #Happiness @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @neena_gupta #Sarika @uunchaithemovie."

In the picture, Anupam and Amitabh Bachchan were seen sitting in the front of the car. While Neena sat between Boman and Sarika in the back seat of the vehicle. The wonderful click grabbed fans’ attention. One of the fans wrote, “The history of cinema in this one picture is remarkable.” Another said, “This is Epic !!!” A third one commented, “So many legends in this photo”. Even actor Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Missing you all! Come back soooon" along with two heart emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Amitabh took to his blog and wrote about Daryaganj where the team was shooting. A part of his blog read, "Back from work and the streets of Daryaganj and the authentic locales that bear witness of the theme of the film .. and the drive to and fro through Lutyens Deli or rather New Delhi among the greenest streets seen in recent times .. neat clean environs, the bushes and plants, and flower beds all about on traffic islands .. the traffic paying attention to the signals and stopping respectfully behind zebra lines .. home of the high and mighty that run and rule over the country."

