Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta pay tribute to Sooraj Barjatya on last day

Ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming movie Uunchai finished its last schedule. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Neena Gupta in key roles. As the movie finished, actor Boman Irani took to his social media to give a glimpse of the last day and shared it on his official Instagram handle. He also penned down a sweet note along with the video.

In the video, the cast and crew can be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot. They paid a tribute to the director Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump. While sharing the video, Boman Irani wrote, “This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you…#uunchai.” As soon as the actor posted the wrap video, fans rush to shower sweet comments. They also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

See video here

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce the film with a picture alongside Sooraj Barjatya with a lovely backdrop of greenery and mountains. She wrote in the caption, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir.”

