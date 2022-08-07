Uunchai First Look: Amitabh Bachchan climbs mountains with Anupam Kher & Boman Irani on Friendship Day

Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a very special appearance is slated to release in the theatres on November 11th, 2022. Ever since the news of Rajshri Productions coming up with Uunchai came out, fans have been jumping with joy. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. It is slated to be a complete family entertainer.

On the occasion of Friendship's Day 2022 today, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the first visual from Uunchai which also shows Anupam and Boman in it. In the poster, the trio can be seen trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background. The tagline at the top of the teaser poster reads- 'Friendship was their only motivation.' Taking to his social media handle, Big B wrote: "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupamkher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22."

Check out Uunchai's First Look:

Meanwhile, on April 27, they finished the last schedule of the film and Boman Irani took to his social media to give a glimpse of the last day and shared it on his official Instagram handle. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi making a guest appearance in Uunchai.

Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production. It celebrates its 75th anniversary this year with Sooraj R. Barjatya’s 7th directorial venture. Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

