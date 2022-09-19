Uunchai New Poster: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani celebrate life, friendship, adventure

Uunchai is among one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the year that stars stalwarts of Bollywood- Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Last month, on the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers of Uunchai unveiled the first look poster of the movie which showed the silhouettes of the three stars climbing a mountain. Now, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani have unveiled the second poster of the film, and it has left fans excited.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram to share the new poster of Uunchai, and it shows Amitabh Bachchan sitting in the centre, with Boman Irani on his right, and Anupam Kher on his left. The backdrop shows snow-clad mountains, and looks like the film will be about the trio’s expedition to Everest. The picture shows a cheerful Anupam Kher eating from his tiffin, while Boman Irani can be seen sipping water. Amitabh Bachchan shared the poster and wrote, “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!”