Uunchai: Official announcement of Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & more starrer out

Ever since the news of Rajshri Productions coming up with yet another film titled Uunchai came out, fans have been jumping with joy. After the success of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor, Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up for his next venture, Uunchai. This film will see Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, amongst others. The actors had been giving us glimpses of the beautiful locales where they were shooting for the film and getting all their fans excited. And today, finally the official announcement of Uunchai has been made.

Uunchai’s official announcement

Taking to their Twitter handle, Rajshri Productions shared a picture of Sooraj Barjatya standing along with fellow producers from Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless. The announcement read, “We at Rajshri are proud to announce our association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media as fellow producers for our next film – Uunchai. Helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Uunchai is our 60th film. Coming soon!”

Check out the tweet:

Parineeti Chopra’s post

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra had shared a picture of her from Nepal as she was on the sets of Uunchai interacting with Sooraj Barjatya. Parineeti wrote in the caption, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan. Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neena_gupta. And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir.”

As the movie finished last month, actor Boman Irani took to his social media to give a glimpse of the last day and shared it on his official Instagram handle. He also penned down a sweet note along with the video. In the video, the cast and crew can be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot. They paid a tribute to the director Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump.

