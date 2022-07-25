Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan & Anupam Kher starrer film to release on November 11

All eyes are on Rajshri productions Uunchai ever since the film has been announced. Major news broke exclusively on Rajshri’s social media platforms today, as they announced the release date of their 60th film – Uunchai, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Slated to release on 11.11.22, Uunchai will release in the diamond jubilee year of the iconic production house, marking its 75 years of establishment. Uunchai will bring to screen, a veteran star cast in a never seen before ensemble. Headlined by the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles, Uunchai is seasoned director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s next offering.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Rajshri productions tweeted, “The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen.” Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

For the unversed, Uunchai finished its principal shooting earlier this year. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. Like all Rajshri films, taking the legacy of wholesome entertainment forward, Uunchai promises to be a complete family entertainer.

