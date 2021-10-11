Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra ‘thrilled’ to be working with Sooraj Barjatya alongside Amitabh Bachchan

Sooraj Barjatya is one of the most sought-after directors in Bollywood. The director has delivered several blockbusters and memorable films across decades including ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, and his latest release was ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’ starring Salman Khan in the leading part. Sooraj is going on the floor with his latest production ‘Uunchai’ which stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta amongst others. Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and announced the film with a picture alongside Sooraj with a lovely backdrop of greenery and mountains.

Parineeti wrote in the caption, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir.”

Take a look:

The shooting of the film has been currently going on in Nepal. Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to the comment section and wrote, “I am in the movie too”. Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote in the comment section, “Epic” along with an emoji. Parineeti has recently garnered great reviews for her performance in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, where she acted alongside Arjun Kapoor.

